Mixed reactions have continued to trail the impeachment plot against the deputy governor of Edo state

Following recent developments, pundits believe the chances of the PDP reclaiming power in Edo state in the forthcoming election are slim

Plateau APC chieftain, ESV Podar Johnson, told Legit.ng elements behind the impeachment plot against Philip Shaibu and also explained what Governor Godwin Obaseki should do

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Plateau state, Jos - ESV Podar Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has weighed into the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo state, has been at loggerheads with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, since 2023.

Shaibu contested the PDP governorship primaries and emerged as the winner of the PDP parallel primaries in Edo state. He secured over 301 votes in the poll conducted on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Following the outcome of the PPD primaries, the deputy governor is in the September 2024 governorship election race in the state, despite facing stiff opposition from Obaseki who appears to prefer another person as his successor.

In a recent development, the Edo state house of assembly commenced an impeachment proceedings against Shaibu over alleged violation of secrecy oath and perjury.

Legit.ng reports that a petition against Shaibu, dated March 5, 2024, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the state assembly.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng via telephone chat, a former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Podar Yiljwan Johnson, maintained that the impeachment plot against Shaibu is politically motivated.

Buttressing his point, he cited the fallout between Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole and urged Shaibu to work in the interest of his party, the PDP.

The APC chieftain stated thus:

"The impeachment saga is simply politically motivated because of his dispute with his principal.

"My advice to the state House of Assembly is that they should be more resolute in establishing their independence because what is happening now is undermining the House of Assembly.

"For the deputy Governor, this is just a law of karma; because that was what happened with Oshiomhole, but history will keep records of our draconian democracy in the country."

Shaibu's impeachment: Obaseki told to let go

Comrade Johnson urged Obaseki to allow peace reign in Edo state by simply "letting go", noting enough of the persecution and the use of power against Shaibu.

He added:

"I will advise him to work for his party because anger will not help anything. Governor Obaseki should just let go because everyone knows that the persecution of his deputy is just the misuse of power.

"The house of assembly and the judiciary should weigh in on the matter and strengthen our system of governance. We cannot continue to be stagnant because of an individual's interest, the country has to move on."

