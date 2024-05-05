Peter Obi has declared that there was actually no glitch in the 2023 presidential election which he lost

Legit.ng reports that first-time candidate, Obi, came third in the poll, behind Bola Tinubu (the current president), and Atiku Abubakar (PDP's candidate)

Revisiting the election, the presidential hopeful stated that the INEC server was the same as the allegedly corrupt establishment in Nigeria

Ontario, Canada - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said the "establishment of criminality" was responsible for the failure of the result viewing portal (IReV) portal and the purported failure of the INEC servers.

Obi, who insisted that the people must one day make it to work, explained that popular e-commerce company, Amazon, testified there were no glitches recorded globally on the day of the presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Obi interacted recently with Nigerians in Ontario, Canada, in a town hall meeting hosted by the Coalition of Nigerian Canadian Interest Groups (CONCIG). The coalition described itself as a network of Nigerian-Canadian socio-economic.

The LP chieftain said:

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server was the same as the establishment. The server would not work because it was the establishment that made it so it wouldn’t work. It’s ours to continue to say that it would work. But there was no glitch."

Obi added:

“Amazon came and said there was no glitch. It was the glitch of the establishment of criminality that was in the system."

