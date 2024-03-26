There is a new development regarding the crisis rocking Rivers state under Sim Fubara's leadership

Although the battle for who takes over the control of Rivers state is between Nyesom Wike and his political godson, Fubara but Rivers lawmakers are divided over the matter

At the moment, some have declared support for Fubara's government and others are fully working for Wike in the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, Boniface Emerengwa, has declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Boniface Emerengwa, Wike's ally, has dumped him and declared joined Fubara's camp in Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, Emerengwa has denounced his long-standing political alliance with former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

Emerengwa who represents Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency made the declaration during a visit to Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday evening, March 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to a statement by the Governor’s chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the federal lawmaker condemned the struggle by some politicians to be recognised as leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the political leaders of Rivers state.

Wike vs Fubara feud

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers governor, has been at loggerheads with his preferred successor over the control of Rivers state.

Wike even sent a veiled message to his successor, Fubara, at a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The minister bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state.

Emerengwa shares details of his move to Fubara's camp

But on Monday, Emerengwa who was first elected in 2015 commended the achievements of Governor Fubara in the state. He noted that Fubara deserves the support of the people to grow the state.

Governor Fubara, while accepting the pledge of loyalty from the federal lawmaker, said that his government will never be distracted from delivering on its promises to Rivers people.

Emerengwa's decision brings to five the number of House of Representatives members openly supporting Governor Fubara out of the 13 members in the green chambers from the state.

This came a few days after the Rivers state House of Assembly ruled against Governor Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

Tinubu gives appointment to Wike's ally

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu earlier appointed George-Kelly Alabo as the director-general of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Alabo was a commissioner for works under Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state but resigned a day after Tinubu's appointment.

His resignation as a commissioner under Fubara came amid rift between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Source: Legit.ng