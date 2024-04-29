A mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a lovely video of her twin daughters with dwarfism

The happy mother shared a compilation video showcasing their reaction each time she goes to pick them up from daycare

Netizens stormed the comments section to praise the twin girls, noting that they looked so cute and lovely

Netizens have been gushing over a lovely compilation video of two siblings with dwarfism who were usually picked up from daycare by their mother.

The proud mum shared the video showing how they react whenever she arrived at their school to take them home.

Mum shares video of twin girls with dwarfism Photo credit: @tuckertribe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shows off twins' reaction at daycare

The mother runs a single TikTok page for her twin girls with dwarfism and they are identified on the platform as @tuckertribe1.

In each of the videos she shared, one twin was always eager to run up to her when she arrived while the other followed behind.

The compilation video showcased when they were still very little till they began growing older.

She captioned the video:

“Part 2 of the evolution of picking my identical Achon twins up from daycare. The cutest thing you'll see today.”

Reactions trail video of twins with dwarfism

Netizens on TikTok have taken to the comments section to state that the babies are so cute.

GreenGranny13 said:

“So precious.”

@g_r_a_x_i reacted:

“They really are the cutest.”

Sunshine50 reacted:

“Awwwww they lil walks CUTEST EVER.”

Kathy Clark792 said:

“Aww I would not be able to let them go. They are so cute.”

Janice said:

“Thank you for sharing your girls with us.”

Lindsey reacted:

“Such beautiful babies.”

@angel (smokey) baye said:

“Too cute a e.”

@mama debs said:

“Love these wee ladies.”

Renee Cheraz said:

“They was way younger here.”

Miss key said:

“They growing up so beautiful.”

Little girls design dad's face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in humourous TikTok video, two pretty little girls showed off their make-up skills on their father.

In the video shared on TikTok, the father sat patiently as his daughters enthusiastically applied makeup to his face, leaving no product untouched.

Source: Legit.ng