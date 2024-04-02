The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has given a fresh update on the feud with the governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara

Wike said he is not in the same political camps with Governor Fubara and has no connection with his clash with lawmakers

The minister also said he no longer has a smooth relationship with a former governor, Peter Odili

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike said he and Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara are now in different political camps even though they both still belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Wike said he is not responsible for the impeachment threat issued by the Rivers state house of assembly members on Fubara.

Wike says Fubara is in a different political camps from him Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

He said he is unbothered about the conflict between Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers, PM News reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike stated this while speaking in a live media chat held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 2.

The former Rivers state governor insisted that he is focused on the assignment given to him by President Bola Tinubu

“You know I have decided not to bother myself about politics but on the assignment, President Bola Tinubu gave to me. I didn’t go home for Easter. Why do you people think I have a hold on the assembly?

The minister, however, said he would not abandon his political base in Rivers just because he had a job to do in Abuja.

He said:

“Am I from where? Am I from Abuja? I should not oil my political machinery?”

According to Wike, Fubara’s problem with the lawmakers was that he refused to keep to the agreements after President Tinubu intervened to resolve their differences.

He said all Fubara had to do was to “comply with the law, comply with the agreement you made with them, with the president.”

As reported by Channels Television, Wike said he no longer has a smooth relationship with former governor, Peter Odili, because “there are some political differences”.

Wike had described Odili as his political father and leader at various public functions before now, said:

“As it is today, politically, we don’t have a good relationship. We don’t work together.”

Rivers lawmaker dumps Wike, declares support for Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, Boniface Emerengwa, declared support for Fubara.

He denounced his long-standing political alliance with Wike.

Emerengwa who represents Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency made the declaration during a visit to Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday evening, March 25.

Source: Legit.ng