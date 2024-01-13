FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has said his camp has accepted whatever decision President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken regarding the Rivers political crisis

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said that his camp had fulfilled its part of the peace accord initiated by President Bola Tinubu and endorsed by all the parties involved in the Rivers state political crisis.

As reported by The Nation, Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, spoke on Saturday, January 13, when he visited Eze Nnam Obi III, the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area (LGA) of Rivers state.

"We've accepted peace accord": Wike

The minister told the monarch he was concerned about peace in the state and would not disappoint him (the monarch), Vanguard newspaper also noted.

Legit.ng reports that Wike is currently embroiled in a feud with Siminalayi Fubara, the incumbent governor of Rivers state.

The influential Rivers politician said:

"He (President Tinubu) is not from this state. So many people have piloted the affairs of this country, the crisis has engulfed other states and you hardly would see somebody to come out and say irrespective of the political party, 'I need peace in the state'."

Wike continued:

“We accepted whatever decision Mr. President (Tinubu) has taken and we have on our own part fulfilled every condition given by Mr President because I told you I will not let you down.

“It just to let you know that your request of making sure there is peace in the state of (sic) which you asked Mr President to intervene, we have accepted.

“And I want you to use this opportunity to continue to pray for Mr President for God to continue to give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of this nation.”

