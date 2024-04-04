President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the future of the Nigerian child is going to be brighter with the student loan scheme

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu said it is "only through education that we can fight poverty"

The Nigerian leader aimed a dig at his "rivals", accusing them of resisting the nation's growth and progress

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said rivals do not want Nigeria to grow bigger than them.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, Tinubu promised that with the support of Nigerians, the country will ‘meet her destiny’.

The president stated that the future of the Nigerian child is going to be brighter as "the path to take them out of poverty has been cleared with his signing into law of the Student Loans Re-enactment Bill".

The president spoke on Wednesday night, April 3, when he hosted members of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) and the independent campaign council (ICC) to Iftar (a meal eaten by Muslims after the sun has set during Ramadan) at the state house in Abuja.

Tinubu said:

"The only thing that can fight poverty is education. Today (Wednesday, April 3), I signed the bill for the Student Loan Scheme. Imagine the children of the poor; what about people going through the mud, fishing in the ponds? How do you tell their children that their future will be brighter? It is only through education that we can fight poverty. A promising future awaits our children.”

Furthermore, Tinubu used the occasion to reassure Nigerians that the economy is being steered onto the path of sustainable growth and broad-based prosperity for families in all parts of the country.

Tinubu said:

“The economy is looking much better. Yes, we have challenges of inflation, but we will bring it down.

"When the exchange rate was going haywire, it looked like we were asleep, but we worked on it diligently, and it is going down; it is getting better.

"Borrowing was higher a year ago, but today, we are reengineering the financial landscape, and our revenue is expanding. And we are taking up our sovereignty and earning our respect back in the comity of nations.”

Tinubu speaks on achieving good results

