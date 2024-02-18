Former Rivers governor and current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has sent a veiled message to his successor, Siminalayi Fubara

Wike, at a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state

Recall that Wike and Fubara enjoined a political godfather and godson relationship, but the duo fell apart barely six months after the latter became the governor

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a veiled message to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, bragged that he and his team would be undefeatable in the 2027 election.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state said the alliance his camp has built would make the 2027 election a walk in the park for him and members of his camp.

Wike brags about being undefeatable in the 2027 election Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The minister expressed his readiness for the next general election at a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma of Tai local government area of Rivers state on Sunday, February 18.

Wike's statement reads in part:

“With the forces we have, I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me, it is still very far. I can’t wait. The two leaderships of the party, APC is here, and PDP; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity."

Has Wike and Fubara ended their feud?

The former governor added that many people did not like the political alliance he and the opposition had formed in the state and tried to come within them, adding that "we have refused to be divided."

Recall that Wike had anointed and worked for Fubara to succeed him as state governor. However, barely six months after Fubara got into office, he fell apart with his known political godfather, and the duo has been on each other's neck since then.

Source: Legit.ng