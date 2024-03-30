Peter Obi has debunked claims of him dumping the Labour Party for the Social Democratic Party amid an internal crisis

The presidential hopeful described the reports as false and said that he remains a committed member of the party

The former governor of Anambra state, during a recent Twitter space, opened up on why he did not attend the Labour Party convention held in Anambra state recently

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has reacted to reports that he plans to dump the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Peter Obi says Nigeria is not working at the moment, hence, he may contest against Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Recall that there were speculations that the former Governor of Anambra state planned to dump the party for the SDP due to its ongoing crisis.

Also Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state; Senator Victor Umeh and other key figures of of the party were absent on Wednesday, March 27, when Julius Abure was re-elected chairman of the opposition party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, March 29, Obi said he is still a member of the Labour Party and will never be involved in anti-party activities.

As reported The New Telegraph on Saturday, March 30, Obi said:

“I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

Peter Obi speaks on contesting in 2027

Another concerned Nigerian during the X (Twitter) space, asked Obi, "If God upholds you till 2027 if we demand, would you yield to our demand for contesting for another election in Nigeria?"

Peter Obi replied:

“When that comes, for me. What we are doing now is to insist and try to see that things change even when we are not in office.

“Like I keep saying I’m not desperate to be president of Nigeria. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, and it is not working today.”

LP speaks about Abure's alleged fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party on Wednesday, March 6, said no court had found Barrister Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman, guilty of diversion of party funds.

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, its spokesperson, the party stated that the narrative that Abure alone siphoned or diverted the party fund “is clearly misleading and orchestrated to muscle him out of office.”

LP also insisted that Peter Obi will not leave the party over the alleged smear campaign against Barr. Abure.

The party noted that Obi had pledged his loyalty to it "due to its social democratic ideology, which suits his political vision".

Source: Legit.ng