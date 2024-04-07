The outcome of the Labour Party convention held in Anambra state has continued to fuel tension between LP and the leadership of the NLC

Peter Obi's absence from the event that led to the re-election of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party led to claims of him dumping LP ahead of the 2027 election

However, The NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, maintained that Peter Obi has the right to remain in the Labour Party or decamp to another party of his choice

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) that he is free to leave the NLC.

The spokesman of NLC, Benson Upah, disclosed this in an interview with Punch on Sunday, April 7.

Recall that Peter Obi has been at loggerheads with the leadership of the LP over the manner it conducted the convention in Nnewi, Anambra state, despite his plea for wider consultation.

Obi, in a recent X Space, said he didn’t attend the national convention that got Julius Abure re-elected as the party’s national chairman because the party’s leadership, dismissed his advice for an all-inclusive convention.

Reacting to Obi's comment, Upah said the issue of whether Obi should stay or leave the party should not be debated.

He noted that the presidential hopeful was free to determine his destiny ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Vanguard reported.

“We can’t sit in judgment over him on that. But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that,” he said.

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, March 29, Obi said he was still a member of the Labour Party and would never be involved in anti-party activities.

“I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

