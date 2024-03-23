Peter Obi's rumoured exit from the Labour Party (LP) has been refuted by the party's presidential council spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko

This is on the heels of the internal rift within the party leadership that has raised doubts about Obi's future with the party

Tanko clarified that Obi remains a dedicated member of the LP, firmly supporting and promoting the party's interests regardless of the circumstances

FCT, Abuja - Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, affirmed that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has no intention of leaving the party.

Tanko, in a conversation with TheCable, stated that Obi remains a committed member of the LP and has not discussed the possibility of creating a new political party with anyone.

Despite previous controversies surrounding the LP, including calls from some of Obi's supporters urging him to depart and establish a new party, known as 'Obidients,' Tanko assured that Obi's loyalty lies with the LP, and there are no plans for him to form or join another political entity.

On Wednesday, Julius Abure, the national chair of the LP, was apprehended by the police in Edo state on charges including "attempted murder" and "illegal possession of a firearm."

In response, Obi cautioned against using any excuse to suppress opposition and urged for Abure's bail, emphasising his standing.

Peter Obi remains committed to Labour Party - Tanko

Tanko clarified that despite the situation, Obi remains a committed member of the LP, steadfastly advocating for the party.

He said:

“Not at all. At the moment, he is not contemplating leaving the Labour Party.

“His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is trying to build a platform that accommodates everybody. There is no doubt he has added credibility and purposefulness to the Labour Party.

“Right now, he has not said anything about leaving the party anytime soon. Even if there is such a motive, we would have been intimated.

“He has been defending the LP as strongly as he can. As far as we are concerned, if there are issues within the party, all we need to do is a clean-up and make corrections as soon as possible.”

Tanko stated that Obi is prepared to unite with any party to save the nation from its current difficulties regarding a potential merger.

He said:

“The idea of Peter Obi is that we should all join forces with everybody who believes in rescuing Nigeria.

“If you believe in the mantra of a new Nigeria, you are welcome to join whichever movement His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is doing.”

