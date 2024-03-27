The Labour Party held its national convention on Wednesday, March 27, at the Grand Season Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra state

The convention comes shortly after the party called on the federal government to shield it from additional hostilities from the Nigeria Labour Congress

Despite the rift with NLC's led Joe Ajaero, Julius Abure was re-elected as LP's national chairman

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Anambra state, Awka - Despite the opposition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero, Barrister Julius Abure has been re-elected as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP) for a second term by a unanimous affirmation of delegates.

Amid his rift with NLC's leadership, Abure has returned as the chairman of the Labour Party. Photo credit: Barrister Julius Abure, NLC

Source: Facebook

Recall that the NLC, on Wednesday, March 20, shut down activities at the secretariat of the LP, demanding the sack of Abure.

The NLC members protested against the Labour Party’s national convention planned for the end of this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But on Wednesday, March 27, the chairman of the National Convention and deputy governor of Abia state, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu declared Abure the winner during the party’s national convention that held in Nnewi, Anambra state, Channels TV reported.

This came after the nation's opposition party called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to shield it from additional hostilities from Labour, Vanguard reported.

LP confirmed the development on Wednesday, March 27, via a post on its X account.

The opposition party tweeted:

"Barr. Julius Abure re-elected and sworn-in as the National Chairman of the Labour Party at the ongoing National convention in line with @NgLabour constitution."

2027: Ajaero responds to allegation of using NLC's platform, fund to pursue presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, addressed accusations of his intention to run for the Nigerian presidency in 2027.

Ajaero dismissed these claims, emphasising that his involvement with the Labour Party (LP) was solely for the party's benefit.

He clarified that his goal in engaging with LP politics is to uphold a memorandum of understanding between Ayuba Wabba and Julius Abure, which aims to facilitate a seamless transition within the party.

Source: Legit.ng