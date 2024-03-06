Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, March 6, insisted that Peter Obi will not leave the political platform over the alleged smear campaign against Barrister Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman.

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, its spokesperson, the party also noted that no court has found Abure guilty of diversion of party funds.

The party said that Obi has restated his willingness to remain in the party "knowing that all the attacks at Abure were sponsored and orchestrated by some political opponents in the high places".

The party's statement partly reads:

Peter Obi has severally pledged loyalty to the Labour Party due to its social democratic ideology which suits his political vision.

Peter Obi will not anymore fellowship with any bourgeoisie party. He is a liberator and not a ruler as seen in the other parties.

