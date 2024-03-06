Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, March 6, said that no court has found Barrister Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman, guilty of diversion of party funds.

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, its spokesperson, the party stated that the narrative that Abure alone siphoned or diverted the party fund “is clearly misleading and orchestrated to muscle him out of office.”

Labour Party says some allegations circulating online against Julius Abure are untrue

Source: Twitter

Recall that recent reports alleged that prior to the electioneering for the 2023 general elections, Abure was staying in a two-bedroom apartment at Wuse, Abuja.

The accusers said when Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate in the poll, and the Obidient movement came into the party and money started flowing in, Abure bought a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex for N180,000,000. He was said to have packed into the house located at Federal Housing Authority, Guzape, Abuja in August 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Furthermore, critics alleged that Abure has since acquired choice properties in different locations.

Reacting, the LP said most allegations against Abure are “spurious”.

The party’s statement partly reads:

We are aware that Abure is still living in a rented apartment in Abuja and that he only recently refurbished a bungalow left for him by his late father as the first son. There is also no law in Nigeria forbidding a citizen from owning properties. Those making all these spurious allegation may have to prove them in the court as the case is already before the court.

It would also interest you to know that no kobo has ever left the Labour Party Bank accounts without a co signatory; either by the National Secretary or the National Treasurer. So the narrative that Abure alone siphoned or diverted the party fund is clearly misleading and orchestrated to muscle him out of office.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng