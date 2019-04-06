Nadine Caridi, currently known as Nadine Macaluso, is a British-American psychotherapist, marriage and family therapist, author, and former model. She rose to fame because of her highly publicized marriage to Jordan Belfort, commonly known as the 'Wolf of Wall Street.' Today, she has her own YouTube show where she tackles wide-ranging topics centred around marriage and relationships.

Here is a quick look at the renowned marriage therapist's life.

Profile summary

Full name Nadine Macaluso Nickname Duchess of Bay Ridge Gender Female Date of birth 24th December 1967 Age 54 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London, England Current residence Hermosa Beach, California, and Glen Cove, New York Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 38-30-40 Body measurements in centimetres 96-76-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse John Macaluso Children 2 High school John Dewey High School University Pacifica Graduate Institute Profession Marriage and family therapist Net worth $3 million YouTube Dr Nae's Talking Bar Nadine Caridi's Instagram @drnaelmft

Nadine Caridi's bio

Nadine Caridi was born in England on 24th December 1967. She grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York City.

When Nadine was a child, her parents moved from England to Brooklyn, New York, USA, to develop their careers. As a result, Nadine grew up almost entirely in the USA.

Education

Young Nadine Caridi attended John Dewey High School in Gravesend, Southern Brooklyn, New York. She later earned her degree in Somatic Psychotherapy at the Pacifica Graduate Institute and later a PhD from the same institute.

She got her practice certificate in Neuro Affective Relation Model in 2015 and holds a master's degree in Clinical Psychology (2015). She is a fully credited marriage and family therapist.

Nadine Caridi's career

Nadine began her career as a model with a firm called Miller Coors, where she signed a contract to advertise the alcoholic beverage, Miller Lite. This was one of the advertisements that made her gain wide-scale recognition as Miller Lite's poster girl.

Besides appearing in the ad, Nadine landed contracts with several television stations. Her increased popularity helped her get numerous roles, especially in television commercials.

She used her fame as a model to advocate for various health campaigns. A good example being a commercial about a donation to support over eighteens who were to undergo organ transplant surgery.

Personal life

Before her relationship with Jordan Belfort, Caridi was dating her then-boyfriend, Alan Wilzig, a famous American philanthropist and successful businessman. It is through one of the couple's parties that Nadine met Jordan Belfort. When they started their relationship, Belfort was married to Denise Lombardo.

Interestingly, Caridi was introduced to Belfort by Alan Wilzig. Jordan then divorced Denise and married Nadine. Jordan Belfort and Nadine Caridi had a lavish private wedding held in the Caribbean in 1991. In the initial stages of their marriage, the couple was blessed with two children: Carter James, born in 1995 and Chandler Belfort, born in 1993. Their marriage ended in 2005

Talking about her marriage to Belfort, Nadine notes that everything looked perfect at first. She says things changed when she got fully into Jordan's world and had to deal with intimidation, coercion, and threats. Her ex-husband's temper was out of control, leading to physical abuse. In addition, he is also said to have been abusing drugs.

Who played Nadine Caridi in The Wolf of Wall Street movie?

Nadine's ex-husband was a stock market businessman involved in some pretty shady dealings. He became infamous for running a shady stock-market business and ruining his customers' lives. His story inspired Martin Scorsese to adapt it into a movie titled The Wolf of Wall Street.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margo Robbie played Jordan and Nadine, respectively. The movie had remarkable success, and DiCaprio was nominated for the Academy Awards for his role. It also amassed $392 million at the box office around the world.

Who is Nadine Caridi married to now?

After her divorce from Jordan, Nadine married John Macaluso, an American entrepreneur and the former CEO of Wizard World. John has three kids from his first wife: Frankie, Nicky, and Allie Macaluso. Besides business, Nadine's husband is also a former drummer who has played for Ark, TNT, and Yngwie Malmsteen.

The couple lives in their mansion in Hermosa Beach, California.

What is Nadine doing now?

In 2015, she received her certification in the Neuro Affective Relationship Model (NAR). She is currently a licensed family and marriage therapist with a master's degree in clinical psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

She also runs a mental health YouTube channel called Dr Nae's Talking Bar, which highlights the stories of people who thrived after getting through challenging and painful experiences. The stories on the channel are meant to demonstrate how adversity transforms people, enriches their lives, and helps them achieve their potential.

What happened to Nadine Caridi's mouth?

What happened to Nadine Caridi's face? Keen fans have noticed that Nadine's mouth is a bit asymmetrical. This has often led to speculations that it was the result of physical abuse in her previous marriage to Jordan. However, she has never confirmed this.

Nadine Caridi's net worth

According to Net Worth Boss, the renowned psychotherapist's net worth in 2022 is $3 million.

Fun facts

Here is a quick look at some fascinating facts about Nadine.

Her favourite actors are Sandra Bullock and Tom Hanks.

Her favourite colours are red and orange.

Her favourite cuisine is Italian. She particularly likes ravioli, pasta, and pizza.

Her favourite movies are Food Matters and Dinner with Leatherface.

and Her favourite musicians are Ben Myers and Kevin Sousa.

Her ultimate destination in the world is the Alps region in Switzerland.

Some of her hobbies include travelling, cooking, painting, and reading.

Nadine Caridi rose to fame following her marriage to the 'Wolf of Wall Street.' Still, she has a lot going for her, especially on the relationship, family, and marriage therapy fronts.

