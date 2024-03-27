Some major stakeholders of the opposition party were absent during the Labour Party nation convention held in Anambra state on Wednesday

Bigiwgs such as Peter Obi, Alex Otti of Abia state, Senator Victor Umeh and more, shunned the party's event, this is not unconnected to the power tussle between the LP and the leadership of the NLC

Interestingly, Julius Abure returned as the national chairman of the party following the decision of the members present at the convention

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state; Senator Victor Umeh and other key figures of of the party were absent on Wednesday, March 27, when Julius Abure was re-elected chairman of the opposition party.

On Wednesday, seven other national working committee members of the party were re-elected at the convention, which held in Nnewi, Anambra state.

As reported by Daily Trust, 14 others NWC members were dropped either for non-performance or having served out the allowable terms in line with the party’s constitution.

Chairman of the occasion and deputy governor of Abia state, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure re-elected.

The former national organizing secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu, is now the deputy national chairman of the party.

As at the time of filing this report it is unclear the reason why Peter Obi and other bigwigs were absent from the event in Anambra state.

Obi, Otti to get LP's ticket in 2027

However, LP's highest decision making body, announced that it has reserved its 2027 ticket for the party’s leader, Obi.

In the same vein, the party also announced a right of first refusal for the Otti, should he decide to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This decision was contained in a communique issued after the LP's convention on Wednesday, Vanguard reported.

LP speaks about Abure's alleged fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party on Wednesday, March 6, said no court had found Barrister Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman, guilty of diversion of party funds.

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, its spokesperson, the party stated that the narrative that Abure alone siphoned or diverted the party fund “is clearly misleading and orchestrated to muscle him out of office.”

LP also insisted that Peter Obi will not leave the party over the alleged smear campaign against Barr. Abure.

The party noted that Obi had pledged his loyalty to it "due to its social democratic ideology, which suits his political vision".

