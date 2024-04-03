Governor Sim Fubara has said he did not allow the political crisis in Rivers state to escalate because he is a respectful individual

Fubara recalled how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu invited all the feuding parties to Abuja "and came out with a resolution that we should go and implement"

The Rivers governor stated that if the peace deal he accepted in late 2023 would be seen as a weakness, "I will surprise them (his detractors)"

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has warned his detractors not to dare him.

As reported by The Nation, Fubara spoke while receiving members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas (LGAs) on 'a solidarity rally' at the government house gate, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 3.

The Rivers governor stated that he only decided to immediately begin the implementation of the agreement solely because of his respect for President Bola Tinubu.

Channels Television also noted Fubara's latest remarks.

Fubara said:

“Let me say it here for record purposes: What is happening here in our dear State is somebody who has respect for an elder.

“Mr. President invited all the parties to Abuja and came out with a resolution that we should go and implement. That resolution, I am implementing it. It is not a constitutional implementation. It is a political solution to a problem.

“And I am doing it because of the respect I have for Mr President. But, let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to take would be seen as a weakness, I will surprise them. I want this message to go to them.”

Legit.ng reports that Rivers State was rocked by a political crisis which started in October 2023 following an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Fubara as a result of the feud between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and Nigeria's current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The crisis divided the state into two political camps – with one loyal to Wike and the other to Governor Fubara.

President Bola Tinubu, in an effort to resolve the crisis, brokered a controversial peace deal in December 2023 between Messrs Wike and Governor Fubara.

