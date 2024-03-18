President Bola Tinubu's minister of the interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is considered the star boy of the new administration, owing to his numerous achievements in his first six months in office. Some of his significant successes in six months included clearing heavy passport backlogs and the implementation of a new platform to allow the renewing of passports from the comfort of one's home, among others.

However, the minister, who was awarded "Public Service Person Of The Year 2023" by the Leadership newspaper and was recently rated as one of the 12 performing ministers of President Tinubu by The Economic Confidential, has three major scandals in his record that many Nigerians may not be aware of two of them.

List of scandals you should know about Tinubu's interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Source: Twitter

The scandals are listed below:

Betta Edu's scandal

The minister of interior was recently accused of getting an award of N438.1 million contract by the suspended minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, through a company, New Planet Project Limited, allegedly owned by him.

The company was accused of being paid N438.1 million for consultancy services by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation under the suspended Betta Edu.

New Planet Project Limited was one of the many consultants the suspended minister, Edu, engaged and awarded the N3 billion National Social Register contract.

In his reaction, the minister said he did not have the right to speak for the company because he was no longer part of its hierarchy.

In an interview, Tunji-Ojo said:

"I have no business with it. I am not involved in the day-to-day of the company. I do not pursue jobs for the company. I do not bid for the company. I do not run the company, I am not a signatory to the company's account."

See the video of his interview here:

NYSC certificate scandal

During his ministerial screening by the Senate, there were concerns about discrepancies in Tunji-Ojo's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate raised by Sadiq Umar, the senator representing Kwara North.

The senator had asked why the nominee had his NYSC scheme at the age of 37 and why his discharged certificate had a suspicious date.

But Tunji-Ojo dismissed the concerns of the lawmaker, stating that qualified NYSC members could take part in the scheme anytime after graduating as long as they graduated before the stipulated age of 30. He said such was his case.

In the NYSC certificate, the minister claimed to have participated in the national service between November 2019 and November 2020. However, the senator's concerns were that the nominee performed his NYSC at a time when he was already a member of the House of Representatives.

See the certificate below:

Controversies on Tunji-Ojo's NYSC certificate

Source: Twitter

Akpabio vs House of Reps: Off your mic scandal

Before his appointment as the minister, Tunji-Ojo was a member of the House of Representatives, representing the people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State

Many Nigerians did not know that the minister of interior was the infamous ex-chairman of the House of Representatives committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who clashed with the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio had appeared before the committee over the allegation of mismanagement of funds in the commission.

At the hearing, which was televised, the now Senate president accused Tunji-Ojo and other national assembly members of getting contract awards from the NDDC. Tunji-Ojo had denied the allegation and challenged Akpabio to make evidence available.

See the video of the interview:

