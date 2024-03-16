President Bola Tinubu has approved the electronic registration of old and new members into the APC fold

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Saturday, March 16, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the nationwide electronic registration of its members has been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ganduje revealed recently that President Tinubu is happy with the e-registration of APC members and has given his blessings. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed by the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, when he hosted 33 members of the party's state chairmen at the headquarters of the ruling party in Abuja on Saturday.

As reported by The Punch, the visitation comes hours after the Forum of APC chairmen urged the president to ‘wield the big stick’ against heads of security agencies found wanting in the fight against insecurity and banditry.

Ganduje disclosed to the delegation that President Tinubu is happy with the performance of the state chairmen and further endorsed the e-registration of members to further consolidate its membership strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said:

“This is a very important courtesy call you made to Mr President. He is so happy with it. And it will continue like this. The president has granted your requests, especially on political appointments. He is doing something about it.

“He emphasized the importance of electronic registration which we have been working on with the consultant and our committee at the headquarters which has gone far. Now, we are going to the grassroots level. It (registration) will be connected across all the wards of the federation but you need to oversee the recruitment of officials who will undertake the exercise. This is because you are involved in the recruitment and in the execution of the registration.”

The deputy national organising secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru, also confirmed the development.

He explained to the delegation that two officials from each state would be trained in Abuja to consolidate on the recruitment for the exercise.

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje had been freed from the dollar bribery scandal.

The Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission cannot investigate the former governor.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, stated that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal offense and falls under the jurisdiction of the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to the case's verdict, Usman Fari, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, said the state would challenge the judgment of the court at the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng