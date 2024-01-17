President Bola Tinubu's interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was said to have requested another date to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau for questioning

The development was contrary to the earlier report that the minister shunned the bureau that had invited him for interrogation over the N438m contract scandal

A leaked memo showed that a firm linked to the minister was awarded the N438m contract for a consultancy fee by the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Betta Edu

President Bola Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was said to have requested another date to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for an interaction over his link to one of the companies that got a contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The minister, who was scheduled to appear before the CCB at 11 am on Tuesday, January 16, reportedly wrote to the bureau, requesting another date.

Why Tunji-Ojo did not appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal

Why Tunji-Ojo failed to appear before CCB

It was learnt that Tunji-Ojo informed the bureau that he had a prior official engagement, which he needed to attend to.

The contract, which was N438 million, was reportedly awarded to a company linked to Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

A leaked memo showed that the firm, which was linked to the interior minister, received N438 million as the payment for a 'consultancy fee' from the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Tinubu's interior minister denies getting contract from Betta Edu

But Tunji-Ojo had denied having a part in the contract, insisting that he had ceased to be part of the day-to-day activities of the company since 2019 when he resigned as its director.

Despite the denial, the CCB invited the minister in a letter dated January 10, but it was seen on Monday, January 15, that he should appear before it on Tuesday, January 16, for an interrogation for the contract scandal.

