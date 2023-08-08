The Senate has confirmed the appointment of two ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, whose certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) can be regarded as questionable.

On Monday, August 7, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the names of the 48 ministerial nominees into voice notes during plenary, and 45 of them were confirmed, while three others were subjected to further security checks by the Senator.

Names of President Tinubu's ministers with questionable NYSC certificates Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hannatu Musawa

Source: Twitter

2 Ministers of President Tinubu with questionable NYSC statuses

Among the confirmed ministerial nominees, there are two of them whose status of their NYSC certificate remained controversial.

This was due to the fact that the Senate did not explain if their NYSC statuses had been clarified satisfactorily or not.

The two ministers are listed below:

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Tunji-Ojo is a nominee by President Tinubu to represent Ondo State. He is a second-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

According to Premium Times, Tunji-Ojo claimed that he had his NYSC between 2019 and November 2023. Still, an official of the scheme who spoke on anonymity said the lawmaker's claim was strange because he was a sitting lawmaker during the same period.

There are other issues on the certificate, including the signature and State Code on his certificate.

Hannatu Musawa

Musawa is the second nominee of the president whose NYSC certificate has some controversies surrounding its authenticity.

The 9th Senate, under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, rejected the nomination of Musawa over the failure of the nominee to present the NYSC certificate.

Musawa was asked to present her NYSC or discharged certificates but could not give any.

But the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Akpabio, did not ask or question the NYSC status of Musawa.

Source: Legit.ng