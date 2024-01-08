President Bola Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded an N438.1 million contract by the suspended minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday, January 8, the minister said truly he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019.

During the programme, the minister presented a CAC document indicating his resignation as a director of the New Planet Project Limited five years ago.

See the video of the interview here:

Source: Legit.ng