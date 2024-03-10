The presidency has reacted to the claim made by Senator Abdul Ningi that President Bola Tinubu's administration is operating two versions of the 2024 budget

Senator Ningi, acting under the banner of the Northern Senators’ Forum, claimed during a recent interview with the BBC Hausa Service that the national assembly discussed and approved a budget of N25 trillion for 2024, instead of N28.7 trillion

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 10, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claim as false and misleading

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian presidency has said the claim made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget, is false.

According to a statement on Sunday evening, March 10, titled 'the facts about 2024 budget', by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, Senator Ningi is only "making wild claims".

The presidency also lambasted Senator Ningi over his claim that the 2024 budget was anti-North.

According to it, "President Tinubu is leading a government that is fair and equitable to every part and segment of Nigeria".

The statement partly reads:

President Tinubu is a firm believer in the rule of law and constitutional democracy. As an avowed democrat, he will not engage and indulge in any unconstitutional action or act in any manner that assaults the constitution of Nigeria by operating any budget outside the one approved by the National Assembly, which he dutifully signed into law.

We want to state categorically that the only 2024 budget that is being implemented is the N28.7 Trillion budget passed by the national assembly and signed by the President.

