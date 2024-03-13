More controversy has ensued in the ongoing 2024 budget padding claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi

A report by Budgit, a civil society organisation and advocacy group, has confirmed that Senator Ningi's claims were valid

Labour Party poster man Peter Obi also reacted, noting that Senator Ningi's suspension still does not vindicate the Senate from giving Nigerians clarifications

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has raised concerns about the purported addition of N3 trillion to the 2024 budget and Senator Abdul Ningi's suspension.

Obi characterised the matter as serious and urged the Senate to clarify publicly, emphasising that Ningi's suspension does not address the underlying issue.

Ningi, who speaks for Bauchi Central, claimed that the National Assembly discussed and approved a budget of N25 trillion for 2024 instead of the N28.7 trillion currently enforced by the Federal Government.

In an interview with BBC Hausa last Friday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator revealed that lawmakers from the North enlisted the help of an independent auditor and found discrepancies in the budget.

Meanwhile, Obi took to his X handle on Wednesday, March 13, stating that:

"The Senator is insisting on his allegation and the Executive agreed that there was only N1.2trillion padded not N3trillion as alleged by the Senator.

"Fresh allegations have also cropped up over indiscriminate and unbalanced allocation of constituency projects by the Senate leadership.

"A civic society group, Budgit, through their official, have also added their voice to agree with the Senator. They allege that there was no detailed project allocations for about N3.7trn in the 2024 Appropriation Act."

Peter Obi's reaction to Budgit's report

Obi highlighted that if Budgit's reported claim of N3.7 trillion lacking specific project allocations is verified, those funds should be directed towards education, healthcare, and poverty reduction initiatives.

He wrote:

"And if indeed the report from Budgit is true, that there is about N3.7 trillion without any detailed project allocations, I strongly urge the Senate to do more detailed work of channelling these funds into the critical areas of development - education, health and pulling people out of poverty, which will in turn, minimise the criminality we are facing today.

"We must, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to all the wastage of our scarce resources, amid the excruciating hardship in the country.

"Let every penny of our public fund be used for public good. That is the only way to achieve the New Nigeria we are working towards."

Bauchi Gov backs Ningi, faults Senate’s suspension

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed affirmed the state government's support for Senator Abdul Ningi following the Senate's three-month suspension of him.

Senator Ningi, representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, faced suspension for his statement questioning the whereabouts of N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget.

Subsequently, Senator Ningi resigned as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

