Akwa, Anambra - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State revealed that the state has not paid him a salary for the past two years.

He also noted that his wife, the First Lady, does not have an official vehicle and utilises his cars.

At the second-anniversary celebration of his administration at the International Convention Center in Awka, Governor Soludo emphasised his dedication to responsible financial management.

He emphasised that his administration prioritises judicious spending on critical sectors like healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

Furthermore, he assured transparency in any borrowing undertaken by the government, promising full disclosure of the usage and repayment plans.

My wife has no official car - Gov Soludo

”Any governor that comes floods you with offers for borrowing and so on and so forth, but we decided for the first two years to demonstrate something, capacity to do more with less.

“And so far as has been said, for two years, despite receiving about 25 per cent in real terms or in dollar terms of what was in the past, we have chosen deliberately not to borrow."

“As I speak to you, I am not taking any salary, I am not paid any salary by Anambra State government. Even the First Lady of Anambra don’t have any official car, she still drives my personal vehicles.”

The second-year commemoration of Governor Soludo's leadership was highlighted by a special Mass of Gratitude led by the Catholic Bishops of Nnewi and Awka Dioceses.

The Mass emphasised the importance of togetherness and appreciation within the local area.

