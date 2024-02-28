Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has topped the list of President Bola Tinubu's 12 performing ministers.

This is as the Economic Confidential released the list of identified ministers as the "top 12 performers" in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu to rate ministers with KPI

Following the review of the current Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, the publication highlighted their achievements and efforts since their resumption of office, The Nation reported.

Recall that Tinubu has earlier said that Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) would be used to assess the performance of the ministers and their ministries.

The report reads in part:

“Some Ministers have shown competence in their respective duties. Beyond pragmatic initiatives and impactful programmes, the performing ministers also deploy effective media relations and strategic stakeholder engagements.”

Below are the names of the ministers listed:

Nyesom Wike

The former governor of Rivers state was rated for establishing the FCT Civil Service Commission. Issuing completion orders to contractors to complete rail, township and road projects.

Also, Wike was ranked for prioritising security measures, generating revenue for the FCT and maintaining the Abuja master plan.

Wale Edun

The FCT minister was followed by his counterpart in the finance and economy ministry. Edun was rated for his efforts in reviving the economy following the removal of fuel subsidies, which were estimated to be over N400bn monthly.

Edun was said to be leading in the alternative ways to generate more revenue for the country and upgrading the policy of the cash transfer scheme to get millions of Nigerian households out of poverty.

Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate

The minister of health and social welfare was rated for championing partnership in Nigeria's healthcare sector and introducing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into national immunisation.

He was also commended for launching the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to improve maternal health. The facilitation of the $1 billion MoU for eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) was lauded.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Tinubu's interior minister came fourth on the list of the 12 performing ministers after clearing the backlog of over 200 thousand international passports within a week of his appointment.

Implementing the automation of the application process for passports and introducing the E-gate system at the airports to reduce physical contact of passengers with immigration officers catapulted the minister for the rating.

Mohammed Idris

The minister of information and national orientation was rated for regular press briefings on governance and decorum during interactions and comments.

He was commended for engaging stakeholders on germane issues and the unification of the National Value Charter. The charter provided guidelines for citizens' rights and the government's expectations.

Seven other ministers on the list are listed below and their ministries:

S/N Ministers Ministries 6 Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Marine and Blue Economy 7 Ohanenye Uju Kennedy Ministry of Women Affairs 8 Dele Alake Minister of Solid Minerals 9 Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment 10 David Umahi Minister of Works 11 Festus Keyamo Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development 12 Bosun Tijani Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy

Hardship: Tinubu lists collaborating ministries, agencies

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has reiterated that his economic team is capable of taking Nigeria out of its current economic woes

Speaking on the same day the NLC staged its anti-hardship protest across the country, Tinubu noted that reasonable efforts are being made to re-engineer the country

According to the president, the CBN, ICRC, ministry of finance and budget and national planning are collaborating to return the country to its days of glory

