A man has reacted after listening to one of the songs sang by Zinoleesky in his new album. 'Element' has been sighted on social media

Zinoleesky had boasted that his new album would save music lovers from the headache most Nigerian songs have been giving them

In the clip, the man was playing one of the songs from the album on his phone, he later went to throw the phone in the waste bin

A social media user has reacted after listening to one of the songs from the new album dropped by Marlian signee, Oniyide Azeez, aka, Zinoleesky.

Legit.ng had reported that Zinoleesky had bragged that he would cure the world with his forth coming album, 'Element'.

In the video, the man was listening to a song from the much talked about album, he went straight to where his dustbin was and dropped his phone into it.

Man throws Zinoleesky'song into dustbin. Photo credit @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The guy was seen walking away from the trash bin without looking back or considering his expensive gadget again.

The song of the artist, who bought a mansion was still playing as the man turned away.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the man throwing his phone away because of Zinoleesky's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialsmartwire:

"Tony Montana sweet pass am. Argue with your keyboard."

@iampsalmbee:

"Imolenization no dey sing one pattern."

@obicraze:

"Very Mumu song.'

@jaybee__101:

"Play me Element by Zinoleesky abeg tha boy too good."

@evve__lynn:

"I you enjoyed the music."

@slimicegram:

"The song sweet jare."

@iamemidoz:

"You stream abi u no stream."

@risky_dc04:

"Ode song wey you don stream finish nah you go still use that your hand carry your phone from that waste bin wise up bro."

@somer_boi_:

"If u rate 10 let gather here."

@david_orazi:

"U stream am abi u no stream am?"

Zinoleesky blasts Portable over diss track

Legit.ng had reported that Zinoleesky had replied Portable some days after the singer called him out.

Portable said that Zinoleesky should sell his Ferrari and use the money to promote his struggling career.

In the response which was done with a video, Marlian star stated that Portable should mind the business that pays him.

He bragged that Zazu cannot drive his Range Rover when he was driving his own Ferrari.

