President Bola Tinubu's national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has hinted at why he dumped his former boss and ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo

Speaking in a video, Ribadu said there is a need for the nation to have a suitable candidate to fight corruption and that he had done

Recall that Ribadu was appointed as the EFCC's pioneer chairman by Obasanjo was the commission was established in 2003 but was later removed from office by the then-president

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, has hinted at why he dumped former President Olusegun Obasanjo for President Bola Tinubu's camp while narrating his experience as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Obasanjo appointed Ribadu as the pioneer chairman of the anti-graft agency when his administration founded the EFCC in 2003. Still, the former police boss was removed from office before the end of his tenure.

Nuhu Ribadu opens up on relationship with Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Twitter

Ribadu recounts experience as EFCC chairman

Speaking in a trending video, the NSA explained that when he became the chairman of the EFCC, he arrested about 49 bank chief executives, adding that many of them were even his personal friends.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said:

"Well, fighting corruption is a war. And if you are in a war, you must go for the big target. Get a suitable candidate for you to make a maximum impact. That is what we did. And we got a change. We were fed up that our country was in a mess.

"They destroy the name and image of our country. We needed to do that.

Obasanjo removed Ribadu as EFCC chairman

Though the former EFCC boss did not mention the names of President Tinubu and Obasanjo, the comment about getting a suitable candidate to fight corruption was a remarkable hint

Before he was removed from office as EFCC chairman, Ribadu had significant success, prosecuting high figures like Tafa Balogun, the former Inspector General of Police. Balogun was Ribadu's boss as at then, he was convicted, jailed and made to return £150 million under a plea bargain.

See the video here:

Read more related news about Tinubu

Nuhu Ribadu, Sanwo-Olu, Other Significant Figures Who Welcome President Tinubu in Lagos

Revealed: Tinubu Meets Buhari In London Before Returning to Nigeria

"Go Through These Baby’s Steps of Pain": President Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Tinubu meets Ribadu, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has held a maiden security meeting with the newly appointed service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja

Also, the president at the meeting was the national security adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as well as the Chief of Defense Intelligence At the State House, Aso Villa

Ribadu, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the president assured the service chiefs of his full support and urged them to work as a team.

Source: Legit.ng