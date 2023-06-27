President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after spending seven days in France for the new global pact summit and in London on a private trip.

The President returned to Lagos on Tuesday, June 27, where he received an overwhelming reception from some members of his cabinets as well as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Top Nigerian dignitaries receive President Tinubu in Lagos Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dele Alake reveals Ribadu, others who receive President Tinubu in Lagos

This was disclosed in a statement shared by Dele Alake, the special to the President on special duties, communications, and strategy, and shared by Bayo Onanuga, a chieftain of the APC in the tweet shortly after Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday.

The statement disclosed that President Tinubu received a resounding welcome from the crowd of Nigerians after landing in Lagos, following his trip to Paris and London.

According to the statement, the number of Prominent figures who welcomed the President are listed below.

Nuhu Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA) was one of the prominent figures that received President Tinubu at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on Tuesday.

President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ribadu as the NSA on Monday, June 19, an evening before he embarked on his first trip outside the country as Nigeria's president.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos State played the host to the President, even though Lagos is the home of the President.

Sanwo-Olu has always been considered the godson of President Tinubu due to the mutual understanding that has existed between the duo.

Femi Gbajabiamila

Dele Alake also revealed in the statement that the President was received by his Chief of Staff and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The appointment of Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff was one of the first sets of announcements that President Tinubu made after resuming office.

Lagos Senators, House of Reps Member

According to Dele Alake, the president was also received by the three senators representing Lagos in the Upper chamber as well as Members of the House of Representatives from the state.

The three Senators representing Lagos in the Red Chamber include Idiat Adebule (Lagos West), Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), and Wasiu Eshinlokun (Lagos Central).

APC Supporters

The president was also received by some supporters of his party, APC, who trooped out in their numbers at the airport.

Tinubu was earlier considered the national leader of the APC before contesting the 2023 presidential election under the same party.

