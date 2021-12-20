Mia Tomlinson’s biography: age, height, measurements, movies

Mia Tomlinson is an English actress, director, writer, and producer. She is best known for her role in the Netflix docudrama series The Lost Pirate Kingdom, where she plays Anne Bonny, a renowned Irish pirate. Mia has also appeared in the TV series The Beast Must Die.

Mia Tomlinson comes from a family heavily involved with art. Her dad is an English photographer and director who has produced advertising campaigns for high-end clients such as Samsung, Porsche, Mercedes, Jil Sander, and Issey Miyake. Her sister, mother and grandmother are also visual artists.

Profile summary

Full name : Mia Tomlinson

: Mia Tomlinson Gender : Female

: Female Birthday: 31 May, 1995

31 May, 1995 Age : 26 years old (as of 2021)

: 26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Current residence : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father : Marcus Tomlinson

: Marcus Tomlinson Mother: Nichole Rees

Nichole Rees Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Mathew

Mathew Education: King's College London

King's College London Profession: Actress, director, writer, producer

Mia Tomlinson's bio

Mia Tomlinson is an English actress, writer and director who has been featured in the Netflix show The Lost Pirate Kingdom. She has also performed in theatre plays such as The Funny Girls.

Tomlinson was born and raised in London, England. She is the daughter of photographer Nichole Rees and visual artist Marcus Tomlinson. Her father is regarded as a pioneer in digital film works. He has worked with different fashion designers such as Philip Treacy, Koji Tatsuno, and Hussein Chalayan.

The actress has two siblings named Ray and Sadie. Tomlinson is currently in a relationship with a man named Mathew, who is a chef.

When is Mia Tomlinson's birthday?

The actress celebrates her birthday on 31 May. She has not revealed the year she was born. However, from this post of her wishing her best friend Happy 24th Birthday back in 2019, one can assume that she was born in 1995. Therefore, Mia Tomlinson's age is 26 years as of 2021.

Education

Mia graduated from King's College London, where she studied English and French.

Career

Mia is best known for her role in the Netflix show The Lost Pirate Kingdom. She has also appeared in theatre plays and other TV shows such as The Beast Must Die.

Her appearance on The Lost Pirate Kingdom was her first major role on-screen. The Lost Pirate Kingdom is based on documented events in the 18th century in the Caribbean Sea. Tomlinson's character Anne Bonny is one of the few female pirates participating in the Golden Age of Piracy.

Different documentation states that Mia's character was born in the Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland, in 1697 and was an illegitimate daughter of a lawyer. Mia's character appears in all 6 episodes of the show. Despite playing an Irish person, Tomlinson herself is not Irish. She is half-English and half-Welsh.

Anne Bonny actress recently also appeared in the play The Funny Girls. The play by Roy Smiles is a fictional reunion between two young starlets, Barbara Streisand and Joan Rivers, before they got famous. Mia plays the role of Joan Rivers.

While describing her character Joan, this is what the actress had to say:

I love Joan Rivers so I came to this thinking 'it's an exciting challenge, just go for it. Joan wrote autobiographies and there is so much footage of her I have not been short of inspiration, but performing her on stage is a feat. I don't look like her so are you seeing someone who is impersonating Joan or recreating her energy? I always ask 'what would Joan have done?' If she was watching, would she be happy with how I'm portraying her?

As a director and freelance treatment artist, Mia has worked with brands such as Samsung, VISA and Nike, among others. She credits her dad for the knowledge and skills she has acquired.

In her professional profile, Tomlinson has stated that she has been assisting her dad and using different software from a young age. The father and daughter duo have collaborated on Mia's short film Je Vis, Je Meurs.

According to her IMDB page, the actress has two credits to her name. Here is a list of Mia Tomlinson's TV shows that she has appeared in:

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021) - Anne Bonny

(2021) - Anne Bonny The Beast Must Die (2020-2021) - Lena

What are Mia Tomlinson's measurements?

Mia Tomlinson's height is 5 ft 3 in (160 cm).

Mia Tomlinson is an English actress, producer, and writer best known for her appearance in the docudrama series The Lost Pirate Kingdom. She has also appeared in and producer her own short film called Je Vis, Je Meurs.

