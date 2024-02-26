President Bola Tinubu's administration has been accused of making moves to control people's minds concerning the protest against hardship in the country

A PDP stalwart, Rilwan Olanrewaju, who spoke with Legit.ng, faulted the claim from the APC that the PDP was responsible for the hardship in the country

According to Olanrewaju, former President Muhammadu Buhari blamed Jonathan's government for eight years, and Tinubu's administration has continued with the blaming game

President Bola Tinubu has been warned against blaming and accusing the opposition of sponsoring protests against hunger in the country.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, warned the president in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu for blaming opposition over protest Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Hardship: Tinubu knocked for faulting opposition

Olanrewaju argued that blaming others for their failed policies was synonymous with the government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that for the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the opposition.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The PDP chieftain said:

It’s the usual APC way. I am not surprised. Buhari blamed Jonathan for eight years, and Tinubu is doing the same. It’s all about blame games and not ready to take full responsibility for their actions and policies.

The greatest mistake we made as Nigerians was voting for APC in 2015. The mistake is now very hard to correct, but I strongly believe that one day, we will flush APC out of the system.

A serious government that is in charge of security is bound to do everything to make life easy for the citizens. Sadly, this government is more of using propaganda to run every government ministry and agency while the common man is suffering.

They want Nigerians to endure while they are enjoying. It’s so sad, and I urge Nigerians never to allow the APC to control their minds. APC is a disaster and can never drive this country forward."

Olanrewaju: Tinubu focuses on politics rather than governance

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been described as a career politician more focused on politics and 2027 than governance.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, addressed APC's call on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to dump the NNPP.

The PDP chieftain advised the Kano governor to look beyond 2027 and build the NNPP as a stronger opposition.

Source: Legit.ng