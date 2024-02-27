Shehu Sani has commended President Tinubu over his decision to cut the cost of governance and merge federal agencies

The former Kaduna lawmaker disclosed that it is a step in the right direction but urged the president to apply caution in the process of achieving his aim

According to Sani, if care is not taken, many federal civil servants will lose their jobs following Tinubu's directive and quest to reduce the cost of governance and streamline efficiency

On Monday, February 26, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Panel Report.

According to the special adviser to the president on policy coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, this aligns with the need to reduce the cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.

To ensure the implementation of the proposed changes, FEC set up an eight-man committee with the mandate to implement the mergers, scrapings, and relocations within 12 weeks.

Tinubu orders implementation of Oronsaye report, Shehu Sani reacts

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted after Tinubu's directive on Monday.

In a post shared on his X account on Monday, Sani lauded the president's decision, describing it as a "significant step."

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, identified the side effect of the decision made by Tinubu's government.

Sani urged the president and his team to be careful in its quest to cut the cost of governance, noting, "federal civil servants will lose their jobs."

The former lawmaker tweeted:

"The Oronsaye report has gathered dust for over a decade. Its commendable that now it shall see the light of the day.This is a significant step towards cutting the cost of Governance and harmonising federal MDAs.But care should be taken in that aspect where thousands of Federal Civil servants will lose their jobs."

