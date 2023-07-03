Updated: President Tinubu Meets Ribadu, Lagbaja, Others, Gives Fresh Order

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, July 3, along with the newly appointed service chiefs, urging them to work as a team because there is work to be done.

The meeting is considered the first of its kind between the president and the newly appointed service chief, in which Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, was also in attendance.

President Tinubu meets service chiefs for the first time Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Other security chiefs at the meeting are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff; Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; and Major Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence At the State House, Aso Villa.

This was disclosed in two separate tweets by the NTA and a media aide to the president at the presidential villa, @DOlusegun.

