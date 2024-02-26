The federal government headed by President Tinubu has expressed commitment to making efforts to ensure the current hardship is addressed

Tinubu gave this assurance as he engaged with key economic stakeholders in Nigeria on Sunday to rub minds and proffer solutions to Nigeria's challenges

At a tripartite meeting with governors and the likes of Dangote, Elumelu, Tinubu said although they don't have all the answers but his govt an his economic team will not be blamed for not trying"

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his government should not be blamed for not trying to find solutions to the current economic crisis bedeviling Nigeria.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that he won't stop trying until the economy is stabilised. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu stated this on Sunday, February 25, as he constituted a tripartite economic advisory committee at the State House in Abuja to discuss and address the rising of living in Nigeria, The Guardian reported.

Who are members of Tinubu's tripartite panel

This came as the president set up an economic advisory committee (tripartite panel) to address the nation’s nose diving economy.

Members of the committee present at the meeting were Aliko Dangote, chairperson of Dangote Group of Companies; Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group; Tony Elumelu, chairperson of United Bank of Africa (UBA); and Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director-general, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as well as state governors.

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians

Speaking at the meeting with the critical economic stakeholders, Tinubu said Nigeria's economy was close to recovery.

He assured Nigerians that his government will come up with the best economic policy for the nation, The New Telegraph report added.

⁣”We are not saying that we have all the answers. But we will not be blamed for not trying.

”We assure Nigerians that we will do our best to get our marshal plans in place and fashion out the best economic future for this country,” he said.

"Stop blame game," Atiku tells Tinubu

In another report, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, on Monday, urged President Tinubu to emulate the reform approach of President Javier Milei of Argentina instead of faulting opposition parties and his predecessor.

Atiku, who ran for the presidency in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), highlighted that both Tinubu and Milei inherited troubled economies in 2023 but employed different strategies for recovery.

In a statement titled ‘Argentina’s Javier Milei approach to reforms should serve as a lesson for Tinubu,’ Abubakar emphasised that Nigeria’s leader could learn from Milei’s efforts, inspiring investor confidence.

