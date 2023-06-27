Revealed: Tinubu Meets Buhari In London Before Returning to Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu and Buhari were seen shaking hands in a photo released on social media on Tuesday.

The presidency said on Saturday that the president was travelling to the UK from France, where he had been attending a summit convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on "A New Global Financing Pact."

The reason for the meeting is not yet known as of the time of filling this report.

However, Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday evening from London ahead of Wednesday’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

