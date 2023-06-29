President Bola Tinubu has again urged Nigerians to ensure the current situation in the country, adding that things will start turning around for the better in the country.

The President, while speaking at the palace of Alake of Egba land on Thursday, June 29, called on Nigerians to be patient with the "baby steps" that his administration had started with in order to rebuild the country, Leadership reported.

Tinubu further declared that he was not in a hurry to accomplish his mission to rebuild and urged Nigerians to bear with him on the current hardship being experienced, something he had referred to as “baby steps of pain.”

He had visited Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Arenu Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, at his palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on a ‘Thank you" visit to the traditional leader.

The former governor of Lagos State had earlier visited Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, at his palace in Ijebu Ode. He landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode on Thursday morning.

He went straight into the palace of the traditional leader and left about one hour after a closed-door meeting with the respected monarch.

In his entourage are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President; Dele Alake and other dignitaries.

His statement reads in part:

"Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along, just go through these baby’s steps of pain, baby steps of pain. I’m taking baby steps as the President, not matching in a hurry, being ready to listen, maintain an open door policy, let the freedom flow, let confidence return to Nigeria."

