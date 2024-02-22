BREAKING: "Why I Was Arrested", LP National Chairman Opens Up After Police Released Him
- Julius Abure, the embattled Labour Party national chairman, who was arrested on Wednesday night, has been released by the police on Thursday morning
- Following his release, Abure assured that the Edo state chairman of the Labour Party and the state publicity secretary, who were arrested with him, would soon be released
- According to Abure, the APC has been causing crises within the Labour Party since the 2023 election, and several frivolous petitions have been written against him
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Benin, Edo - The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, arrested on Wednesday, February 21, has regained his freedom barely 24 hours in police custody.
According to a post on the Labour Party's tweet, the embattled national chairman was released at about 3.05 am on Thursday, February 22.
Why police arrest LP national chairman, Abure
The police had said Abure was arrested alongside the chairman of the Labour Party in Edo state, Kelly Ogbaloi and three others over alleged "conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace."
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Addressing supporters shortly after his release, the Labour Party national chairman said he and other arrested suffered the same fate as any freedom fighters would in the global world.
He said he was released after pressure was mounted on the police in some quarters, in which he did not name those involved. Abure then assured that the state chairman, publicity secretary and others arrested with him would soon be released later on Thursday.
Abure speaks on his arrest by police
Abure then tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making life difficult for Nigerians, adding that since the February 2023 presidential elections, the Labour Party's distractors have continued instigating crisis in the party.
According to Abure, several petitions making frivolous accusations had been written about him.
His statement reads in part:
"No struggle to liberate the country comes easy. In many countries of the world where freedom fighters have fought for the emancipation of the people, freedom fighters suffer injustice, suffer persecution, and it is what is happening to me and my other colleagues since after the general election."
Here is the video of his release:
Read more reports about the Labour Party
Peter Obi, LP Reveals 51 Errors in PEPC Judgment, Head to Supreme Court
"Why Obasanjo Beat Me in His House": Labour Party Spokesperson Reveals
Labour Party Chairman Sacks Aides After Supreme Court Loss
Police arrest Abure, LP national chairman
Legit. Earlier, it was reported that the police and DSS had arrested Abure.
Abure was said to have been arrested over an alleged attempted murder, as disclosed in an earlier petition to the police by the former national youth leader of the party.
The embattled national chairman was accused of embezzling about N3 billion by the party's national treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, but she was suspended instead.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng