Julius Abure, the embattled Labour Party national chairman, who was arrested on Wednesday night, has been released by the police on Thursday morning

Following his release, Abure assured that the Edo state chairman of the Labour Party and the state publicity secretary, who were arrested with him, would soon be released

According to Abure, the APC has been causing crises within the Labour Party since the 2023 election, and several frivolous petitions have been written against him

According to a post on the Labour Party's tweet, the embattled national chairman was released at about 3.05 am on Thursday, February 22.

LP national chairman blames APC for his arrest Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Why police arrest LP national chairman, Abure

The police had said Abure was arrested alongside the chairman of the Labour Party in Edo state, Kelly Ogbaloi and three others over alleged "conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace."

Addressing supporters shortly after his release, the Labour Party national chairman said he and other arrested suffered the same fate as any freedom fighters would in the global world.

He said he was released after pressure was mounted on the police in some quarters, in which he did not name those involved. Abure then assured that the state chairman, publicity secretary and others arrested with him would soon be released later on Thursday.

Abure speaks on his arrest by police

Abure then tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making life difficult for Nigerians, adding that since the February 2023 presidential elections, the Labour Party's distractors have continued instigating crisis in the party.

According to Abure, several petitions making frivolous accusations had been written about him.

His statement reads in part:

"No struggle to liberate the country comes easy. In many countries of the world where freedom fighters have fought for the emancipation of the people, freedom fighters suffer injustice, suffer persecution, and it is what is happening to me and my other colleagues since after the general election."

Here is the video of his release:

Police arrest Abure, LP national chairman

Legit. Earlier, it was reported that the police and DSS had arrested Abure.

Abure was said to have been arrested over an alleged attempted murder, as disclosed in an earlier petition to the police by the former national youth leader of the party.

The embattled national chairman was accused of embezzling about N3 billion by the party's national treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, but she was suspended instead.

Source: Legit.ng