There is anxiety in Edo state as some armed men, which was a combination of the police and officers of the Department of State Service (DSS), arrested the national chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, on Wednesday, February 21.

Recently, the national treasure of the party, Oluchi Oparah, accused Abure of embezzling about N3 billion of the party fund, but she was suspended while the national chairman did not submit himself for investigation.

Police arrest Labour Party national chairman Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

There was yet to be an official statement about his arrest. However, video and photos of the moment he was arrested have emerged on social media. The Labour Party national chairman was seen sitting on the floor before being taken away by the operatives of the security agencies.

According to Arise News in a tweet, the embattled Labour Party chairman was arrested for an attempted murder. He was arrested following a petition from the party's former national youth leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

It was also learnt that Abure’s arrest came barely 24 hours before the party’s primary election in Edo state. Party officials are yet to speak on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng