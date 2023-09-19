Peter Obi and the Labour Party have asked the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

In their prayer before the apex court, they faulted INEC and the PEPC for declaring President Bola Tinubu and the APC as winners of the February 25 presidential election

Obi and the Labour Party filed their appeals on 51 grounds, arguing that Tinubu was declared winner without recourse to some controversial points

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi and his party, the Labour Party, have appealed the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) ruling at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election results.

A team of lawyers of the acclaimed third force led by Livy Uzokwu (SAN) have approached the Supreme Court to make a 51 ground on what they termed "an error in law", The Nation reported.

They are at the apex court to prove that President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In their petitions, the Labour Party and Obi also claimed that it was wrong for INEC and PEPC to declare Tinubu and the APC the poll winner when many controversial points suggested otherwise.

Peter Obi, LP ask Supreme Court to strike out PEPC judgment

Obiora Ifo, the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party's spokesperson, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, September 19.

They prayed the court to grant their relief, set aside the PEPC's judgment and nullify the victory of Tinubu and the APC.

The statement reads in part:

“On the issue of the 25% requirement for Abuja, Obi and the Labour Party listed the particulars of error by the PEPC as follows. The PEPC failed to appreciate that for the President to assume the office or position of the Governor of Abuja is also under a mandate to secure 25% of the votes cast in the FCT."

