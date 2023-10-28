The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has sacked some of his appointees after the loss of the party at the Supreme Court

Those affected persons were appointees whose works were related to the 2023 elections and campaigns

The development is coming barely a week after the party lost its appeal against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has terminated the appointments of some of his aides.

According to Daily Trust, the termination letter was signed by Malam Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party, adding that all appointments in connection with the 2023 election and campaigns have been formally terminated.

LP Chairman sacks aides after loss at Supreme Court Photo Credit: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

The statement partly read:

“The affected appointees include Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engineer Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT.”

In the termination letter, the Labour Party chairman wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Labour Party rejects declaration of Tinubu as President of Nigeria

The Labour Party earlier rejected the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election and challenged the outcome of the poll at the court.

But the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed the petition of the opposition over lack of evidence and uphold the victory of President Tinubu.

The Labour Party then headed to the Supreme court to appeal the ruling of the PEPC but the apex court also dismissed its appeal and upheld the victory of President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng