The organised labour in Niger state, northcentral Nigeria, started a strike on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The strike grounded some government facilities and was embarked on against the backdrop of a likely nationwide protest

However, by Wednesday evening, February 21, news emerged that the strike had been called off following a crucial meeting with the state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago

Minna, Niger state - The Niger chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has officially suspended the indefinite strike action.

Legit.ng reports that the strike started on Wednesday morning, February 21.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, February 22, the suspension was announced after an emergency joint state executive council (SEC) meeting of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at Labour House, Minna, on Wednesday night, February 21.

The meeting was held after an extensive meeting with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, and his executives where an agreement was reached.

It is understood that the government offered to address the demands of the Organised Labour.

All workers were expected to resume work immediately.

NLC Niger state reaches agreement with govt

The agreement reached by the Niger state government and the Organised Labour stated that the government would pay workers in the state and local government areas (LGAs) N20,000 each as wage award in March.

It was also agreed that a tripartite committee comprising representatives of the Niger house of assembly, the executive, and the Organised Labour shall be put in place to look at the laws and proffer recommendations to the government.

Furthermore, the parties reached a conclusion that there shall be refunds of 10 percent contributory pension scheme (CPS) to exempted workers in the LGAs as the outstanding refunds of N218.7 million shall be paid in three installments, according to zones.

Also, all eligible ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be paid the 2019 annual leave grant in batches.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bola Tinubu administration said it is committed to its obligation on the signed October 2, 2023, agreement with the organised labour.

The federal government’s assurance comes amid the insistence by the NLC that it would proceed with its planned strike action slated for February 27 and February 28.

