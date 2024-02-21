Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics

Benin City, Edo state - Protesters on Wednesday, February 21, besieged the Zone 5 headquarters of the police command in Benin city, Edo state, over the arrest of the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure.

Also arrested was the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi.

Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, has been controversially arrested. Photo credits: @Rotankwot, @PoliceNG

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the LP's spokesperson, the opposition party said its supporters are displeased with the arrest of Abure.

LP lamented that Abure, Ogbaloi and their aides were manhandled.

Furthermore, LP said a police source informed it that Abure's arrest was in connection to a protest letter by one of the expelled members of the party loyal to the Lamidi Apapa faction.

The LP said:

"He informed that the arrest was to frustrate the primary process and possibly interrupt the party’s participation in the governorship election."

Legit.ng reports that factional chairpersons of the LP, Apapa and Abure, are in a legal duel for the party’s soul.

Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has refused to recognise Apapa as the national chairman.

The party's crisis which started before the February 2023 election, has not abated.

