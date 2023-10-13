Abayomi Arabambi, the spokesperson of the factional group of the Labour Party, accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo as the source of the party's crisis

In an interview, Arabambi alleged that Obasanjo beat him in his house because he showed him evidence that Julius Abure, the Labour Party national leader, forged the seal of the high court

Arabambi disclosed that they insisted that a forger cannot lead the party, but Obasanjo, Adebanjo and Peter Obi kicked against them, saying that was the root of the Labour Party crisis

Abayomi Arabambi, the factional spokesperson of the Labour Party, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of beating him in his house over the forgery allegation against the party's leadership.

In an interview on AIT, the Labour Party chieftain alleged that he had informed Obasanjo and Pa Ayo Adebanjo that Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, forged the seal of the Court 24 of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Arabambi, that was the beginning of the crisis rocking the Labour Party, adding that he was told to shut up and allow Peter Obi to win and that the former governor of Anambra State endorsed the alleged forgery of the seal of the federal high court by Abure.

How Peter Obi supported the alleged forgery of the Federal High Court seal by Abure in the Labour Party

He said when Obi and other party leaders were informed about Abure's forgery action, they were told to allow the Labour Party presidential candidate to first win the election before the issue could be addressed.

Arabambi alleged that Abure forged the court's seal in an affidavit he submitted to change the names of some candidates already submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and they confirmed that after they verified the seal at the high court.

His statement reads in part:

"Obasanjo knew all of them. Baba Adebanjo, all of them knew. I have to say the truth here now. In fact, it's part of why Obasanjo beat me in his house because I told them that a forger would not lead us to the party, but he said we should allow Obi to win first. We said no; we will not allow him to win."

