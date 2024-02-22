An allegation has been made against the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing gubernatorial primaries

One of the aspirants, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, announced his decision to step down from the governorship race

He cited irregularities and corrupt processes for his exit from the PDP governorship primaries

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Benin, Edo - An aspirant in the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Edo State, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has opted out of the race.

Ogbeide-Ihama conveyed this decision in a letter dated February 12, 2024, directed to the party's National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, and also shared with the National Working Committee of the PDP.

There was tight security at the Edo state gubernatorial PDP primary election venue. Photo Credit: Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama

Source: Facebook

According to the letter, he disclosed that his decision to opt out of the contest was due to irregularities.

As quoted by Punch, he wrote:

“The process was corrupted by the several irregularities that marked the ward congress organised by our party in the state.

"I and eight other aspirants voiced our dissatisfaction with the transparency of the process and the culpability of the committee that was sent to oversee the process. It was glaring that the process had been skewed to favour a particular aspirant unjustly."

Allegation of irregularities

He stated that he and fellow party members, dedicated to the cause, utilised the proper channels to voice their discontent.

They presented evidence of rule violations to the appeal panels established to handle Congress-related concerns.

However, despite their efforts, the National Working Committee persistently refused fair opportunities for aspirants and disregarded panel suggestions.

This disregard for fairness and integrity has led him to lose trust in the process, making it untenable for him to participate further.

He said:

“Having consulted with my family, key stakeholders, and supporters, I have taken the hard, honourable, and logical decision to withdraw from the process of selecting a candidate for our party for the 2024 Edo governorship elections.

“I will further communicate my subsequent actions with you if and when necessary.”

Tight security at PDP primary venue

Increased security measures have been implemented at the PDP governorship primary election location, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

This morning, drivers were denied access to the stadium road as the Edo State Traffic Management Authority thoroughly inspected each vehicle attempting to enter.

Police officers were positioned along the road and at the stadium entrance to permit only individuals with legitimate reasons to enter.

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu wins Edo PDP parallel primaries

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor, won the PDP parallel primaries in Edo state with a commanding lead of over 301 votes.

The primaries took place on Thursday, February 22.

In parallel, Governor Godwin Obaseki's faction is hosting its primary at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng