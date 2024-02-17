The opposition party in Edo state is in for a tough time in the governorship election slated for September 2024

Ernest Umakhihe has stepped down from the governorship race barely 24 hours after two aspirants withdrew from the APC primaries

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, announced their withdrawal on Friday and sent a message to the APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

All is not well with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, as another aspirant has withdrawn from the state governorship election scheduled for September 2024.

The former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Umakhihe, stepped down from the race on the platform of the APC on Friday, February 16.

In a statement signed by Umakhihe and dated February 16 and made available to The Punch on Saturday, February 17, he said his withdrawal was to engender peace and unity in the APC.

As reported by The Nation, he immediately declared support for the youthful representative of Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, who he described as “the choice of the party.”

The statement read:

“However, I have taken the decision on behalf of Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe Campaign Organization that, clearly under the present circumstances, this campaign cannot go on. I have stepped down and ready to support any popular choice of our party."

Ize-Iyamu, Agbonayinma quit Edo election

Meanwhile, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Honourable Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma had also withdrawn from the race, leaving nine of the 12 cleared aspirants in the race.

Ize-Iyamu's withdrawal might not be unconnected with rumours making the rounds that the party leadership both in the state and national level and Senator Adams Oshiomhole favoured giving the ticket to the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa.

But Agbonayinma, quit the Edo state governorship race, following the death of his son.

On Thursday, February 15, Agbonayinma urged his supporters and members of the party in Ikpoba-Okha local government to stay united and back whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in Saturday’s primary election.

