A tragedy has struck in the camp of the APC gubernatorial aspirant contending for the first position in Edo state

Honourable Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma has been thrown into mourning following the death of his son, who was killed in the United States of America

The former lawmaker, who was in deep pain, urged all leaders and supporters of the APC in Edo state to support whoever emerges as the party flagbearer

Following the death of his son, a former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, who is an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from the Edo state governorship race.

Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma steps down from the Edo governorship race after his son died in the US. Photo credit: Osazuwa Agbonayinma, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma

Source: Facebook

Who is Osazuwa Agbonayinma?

Agbonayinma’s 23-year-old son, Osazuwa Michael, with stage name, Zuwa, was fatally shot in the back of the head in Houston, Texas, USA.

Osazuwa was a US-based Nigerian singer who belonged to the music group Roze.

Agbonayinma was the first person to officially inform the leadership of the APC that he would be contesting the election when he visited the state secretariat in October 2023, The Punch reported.

Addressing his supporters and members of the party in Ikpoba-Okha local government area on Thursday, February 15, Agbonanyinma urged them to stay united and back whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in Saturday’s primary election, Leadership reported.

He thanked party leaders and other stakeholders for the “overwhelming moral, financial, and spiritual support in my journey so far.”

Agbonayinma said:

“Presently, my family and I are highly devastated. And I am not in the right frame of mind to continue any serious political campaign at this time. After due consultations and consideration, I am suspending my gubernatorial campaign at this time. We need some quiet time to grieve and heal.”

