Ghanaian hip hop maestro heard up the Nigerian internet space with the release of his new song dubbed Brag

The award-winning rapper spoke about how he paved the way for the country's Afrobeats top 3 Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

He unburdened the weight of the insult on the Grammy winner when he addressed him in the same line as fast-rising rapper Black sherif

Ghanaian hip-hop lord Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has Nigerian social media on fire following the release of his latest hit 'Brag'.

Nigerians woke up to the controversial rap song released in the early hours of Friday, May 10.

Sarkodie jabs Nigerian top singers Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido in his new song. Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @sarkodie, @davido

Source: Instagram

Like the song's title, the Painkiller hitmaker boasted about selling out the O2 in 2016, long before Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Davido, and he stated that he created the pattern for them.

He went on to put Nigerian Grammy award-winning star Burna Boy and his fast-rising rapper Black Sherif on the same spot. He pointed out that they were the ones currently booming the scenes.

In the song, Sarkodie also stated that his main competitors are American rappers Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, noting that he isn't on the same level as African rappers.

A line from his song reads:

"Wizkid came, I was already doing it, Davido started, I was improving it, then Odogwu came through Black Sherif & Asake"

Listen to the song below:

Nigerians react to Sarkodie's song

Many who listened to the lyrics were triggered by how he addressed Burna Boy and Black Sherif in one sentence. See reactions below:

Big_Aby:

"Chaii, a whole odogwu in the same line with Asake and Black Sherif. I won’t accept this!"

@OfficiaManager1:

"Your competition is Kendrick & Cole wetin dey give this man mind."

@joshkinng:

"See this guy sha. Think say na azonto fiesta them dey talk about for here."

@mr_tobby01:

"Odogwu in the same bracket with Asake is a big disrespect "

@seunfunmi__:

"He mentioned 4 Nigerian acts and 1 Ghanaian, shey them no get artistes for Ghana??"

@Swaggzeez1:

"Why’s he namedropping singing niggas? Why can’t he just NameDrop rappers like him so that he can adequate response. M.I wasn’t doing it when he started."

@Dycocoo:

"Chef Sarkodie gave us a Ghanaian recipe .., cooking."

@vividlyus:

"To be honest, Burna boy is the big newold artist. His fame in music is extraordinary but not in the old music list of wiz davido olamide. He is good yes, he has the audience yes, just like asake, rema, ayra starr and tyla, they should always remember to list burna there."

