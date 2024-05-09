An American company, Western Digital Corporation, has grown its portfolio with a breakthrough data storage drive

Western Digital Corporation, a US drive manufacturer and data storage firm, has expanded its portfolio with the new eight terabytes SanDisk desk drive.

This is in contrast to the increasing demand for robust storage solutions capable of handling the burgeoning production of digital content.

The highest-ever SSD

The company’s highest capacity is on an external desktop Solid State Drive (SSD).

Featuring the speed and reliability of an SSD, the company noted that this new class of drives gives content creators and business professionals an easy way to back up and access their high-resolution photos, videos, and files quickly in a single, convenient location.

Commenting on the development, Vice President of Consumer Solutions, Western Digital, Susan Park, stated that a growing number of digital creators generate massive amounts of content that requires flexible high-capacity storage solutions to do faster.

She said:

“As digital content creation continues to soar, there is an increasing need for high-performing and high-capacity storage solutions to help manage and preserve it.

"Expanding our SSD portfolio is the first step in offering creators backup solutions that deliver the speed and flexibility they need to unlock their creativity.

Firm to produce 16TB SSD

”By next year, we expect to double the capacity of the SanDisk Desk Drive from eight terabytes to 16 terabytes on a single desktop SSD."

The company stated the 4TB model is priced at $379.99 and the 8TB model at $699.99.

"The drive's key features include capacities of four and eight terabytes for photo and video collections, CAD or three-dimensional renders, large artificial intelligence-generated files, music libraries, and essential documents.

"The device's performance includes faster content access for even the heaviest files, with quick backup photos, videos, and files with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine.

"It is compatible with Windows or Mac operating systems out of the box. The device is available now for purchase at the Western digital store and authorized SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors," she added.

