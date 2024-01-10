The son of Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, has been shot dead in the United States

The demise of Osazuwa was confirmed by his father, who has yet to give full details of how his son died

Osazuwa was a US-based Nigerian singer popularly known as Zuwa from the music group Roze

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Osazuwa Agbonayinma, an American-based Nigerian artist widely known as Zuwa and a member of the Roze duo, has tragically lost his life in the United States.

As reported by Channels, circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but his father, former Nigerian lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, revealed that his son, a talented singer with a master's degree in Architecture, was fatally shot in the back of the head on Sunday.

The deceased Zuwa was Hon. Agbonayinma Ehiozuwa's son, a former House of Reps lawmaker. Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

Zuwa, who, along with his brother Eghosa, formed the Roze duo, achieved recognition for their music, notably the well-received track 'Ileke' in 2020.

In 2018, the group launched the music video for their first-ever song, 'The Whole Night,' targeting the Nigerian audience.

Source: Legit.ng