Deeper Life High School (DLHS) has celebrated its students on social media for their outstanding performances in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A hundred and seventy-four students of DLHS scored 300 and above in the exam, which had a mass failure

Pictures of the outstanding students' UTME scores with their names have sent social media users into a frenzy

Amid the mass failure in the 2024 UTME exam, 174 Deeper Life High School students scored at least 300.

Deeper Life High School disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, where it celebrated the high-flying students.

174 students of Deeper Life High School scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: Deeper Life High School, jamb.gov.ng

"...Despite JAMB's announcement that only around 0.5% of candidates nationwide scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME, an astounding one hundred and seventy four (174) students of DLHS exceeded expectations with flying colors by scoring 300 and above!

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CHAMPIONS," the school's statement on Facebook read in part.

The school attached pictures of the students, their names, and a breakdown of the results in the Facebook post.

Ayeyemi Godsgift Ibunkunoluwa led the pack as he scored 362, the highest recorded in DLHS for 2024.

The results of the Deeper Life School students here.

DLHS's 2024 performance was a significant improvement from its 2023 results, where over 130 students scored 300 and above.

People hail Deeper Life High School

Omolayo Julius said:

"Congratulations. I rejoice with the big family of DLHS nation wide. I am happy to be part of this morally upright and academically well grounded family."

Prosper Akpan said:

"Wow, this is even higher than last year's achievement. Congratulations."

Stephanie Ekaette God'swill said:

"Awesomely awesome! Congratulations Deeper Life High School. Leadership with distinction. Keep glowing."

Akinsola Success Israel Ayo-ariyo said:

"Congratulations to the DLHS family.

"A school for the total child."

Daniella Olutayo said:

"DLHS to the world!!!

"Congratulations champ!"

Otene Friday Ojochenemi said:

"I was in a discourse with someone, it heated so hard and I told him my parameters for verdicts of the JAMB saga is the performance of the DLHS Students.

"I told him that if they do well, he shoukd forget his claims of Technical inefficiencies and all sorts.

"Aside being a deeper lifer, I am deeply proud of the DLHS anywhere anytime.

"Thanks to everyone working ha.rd on the achievers.

"Case closed ✅ @Elijah Otor Jr."

UTME result of Taraba Deeper Life boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a Deeper Life boy residing in Taraba had surfaced online.

In a Facebook post, Nehemiah shared Philip's photo as he narrated the lad's touching story. Nehemiah revealed he met Philip about six years ago while pastoring a Deeper Life church where the boy worshipped with his family.

He recalled how Philip's family was displaced from southern Borno state at the peak of the Boko Haram crisis. He noticed the boy's devotedness and brilliance, which made him like the lad. He offered Philip a scholarship from JSS1 to SS3.

